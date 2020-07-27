Biz Markie Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks Due to Diabetes Complications

Filed to: Get Well Soon

Photo : Frederick M. Brown ( Getty Images )

Legendary rapper, beatboxer and DJ Biz Markie has reportedly been in the hospital for weeks being treated for an illness triggered by complications of Type 2 diabetes. Per TMZ, a rep for the musician says that he is in a Maryland-area hospital, and the status of his condition is unclear.

“He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome,” the rep told the site. Some of Markie’s musical contemporaries have offered their support via social media for his recovery, including Ice T, Missy Elliott, Fat Joe and Questlove.

“Please get better Bizmark i love you,” Fat Joe wrote on Twitter over the weekend with a prayer hands emoji.

The “Just A Friend” emcee has battled diabetes for quite some time and dropped over 140 pounds in 2014 in order to combat its effects. In 2013, he became the spokesperson for the sugar-free soda company Zevia.

“I looked up in the mirror and said I had to make a change if I was going to continue to live,” Markie said in a statement during promo for the product in 2013. However, he said he still has his moments where he sneaks “junk food.”

“Don’t get it twisted, I still cheat; I just cheat less,” he explained.

Thoughts and well wishes going to Biz and his loved ones.