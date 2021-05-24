Billboard Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd Wins Big and Drake Does the Very Opposite of Hiding His Kid

The Weeknd and Drake pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

On Sunday, artists from around the world gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in hopes of owning one of those coveted gold microphones. That’s right, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards ceremony happened.

Advertisement

The Weeknd won big on the weekend, scoring the most wins of the night—10, including Top Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist!



Drake, who was honored with the Artist of the Decade Award, wasn’t only trending because of his honor (or the fact that he’s still the reigning Billboard champion with the most all-time wins), but because of his acceptance speech. Well, actually, it was more about who he brought onstage with him. That person was none other than his son, Adonis—who was an array of emotions from shocked to scared. I mean, that was a whole lot of people!

In fact, I bet most of us can relate whenever we fully ease back into crowds following a global pandemic equipped with a yearlong lockdown.



Fellow Houstonian Tina Knowles-Lawson presented Trae Tha Truth with the Billboard Change Maker Award.

Advertisement

Other winner highlights include—Megan Thee Stallion won Top Rap Female Artist, Kanye West won Top Gospel Artist plus DaBaby and Roddy Ricch won Top Streaming Song for “Rockstar.”



Performances of the night included DJ Khaled, H.E.R. & Migos debuting their new single “We Going Crazy,” Doja Cat and SZA taking over the stage with their song, “Kiss Me More” and Michelle Obama presenting Alicia Keys as she graced us with a special medley to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs In A Minor. Oh, and we can’t forget the legendary Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis presenting the equally legendary Sounds of Blackness and Ann Nesby who brought some “Optimistic” vibes to kick off our work week.



Advertisement

Swizz Beatz honored the hip-hop notables we’ve lost over the past year, including Shock G, Black Rob, Prince Markie Dee of the Fat Boys, Ecstasy of Whodini and DMX. Speaking of hip-hop artists that we’ve lost, Pop Smoke won the Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist, among others, posthumously.

For the complete list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, head on over to the official website here.