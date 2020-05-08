Big Ole Teeth: This Fusion of Megan Thee Stallion and Steve Harvey Is Hauntingly Hilarious

Megan Thee Stallion x Steve Harvey - Big Ol’ Freak Screenshot : Myster Giraffe ( Twitter )

What happens when you act like a lady and think like a savage?

Well, thanks to the foolery of the creative production group Myster Giraffe, we found out in a way that we never would’ve imagined. Most of us were scrolling our timelines, minding everyone else’s business when we came across the following clip:

The clip was from Meg’s appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk performance back in December, but something was...off. That’s right, you see Steve Harvey’s face superimposed onto Megan Thee Stallion’s. You see it. Let it marinate.



First off, I’m mad at how smoothly these two faces blended together, facial expressions and all. I mean, there’s a point in the clip where Steve Thee Stallion is body rolling and it looks too much like wrong and right. How is this possible?! Is this the most ridiculous thing you’ve seen this week? Survey says...yes!



Of course, the outrageous video immediately started trending on Twitter.

Oh, and this isn’t Myster Giraffe’s first foray into freaky fusions—other celebrities have already gotten the face mashup treatment, such as Chrissy Teigen/John Legend, Trevor Noah/Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish/Lizzo and more. You can check out the rest of Myster Giraffe’s work on their Instagram page.



No official or public word yet on whether Meg and Steve saw this and got as much of a kick out of it as we have. At the time of this blog’s publishing, Meg is busy showing off her #SavageRemixChallenge moves and Steve is…wondering why he doesn’t have a figure at the Hollywood Wax Museum.

Happy Friday and may this haunt your dreams forever.

