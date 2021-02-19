Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation Teams Up With Adidas and Bread of Life to Provide Texas Winter Storm Relief

Beyoncé Knowles Carter in “A Year Of #BeyGOOD’ video recap Screenshot : Beyoncé/YouTube

Unless you’re a U.S. Senator representing the very state you abandoned for a warmer climate and blamed that recklessly cruel decision on your children, chances are you’ve been wondering how you can help (if you’re able to) assist the victims of the recent winter storm that has ravaged Texas and left approximately 3 million residents without heat and power while suffering freezing temperatures.

There have been several community resources posted online and via social media for individuals seeking to provide mutual aid such as donating funds and other necessities. As expected, local celebrities and notable figures have been helping, as well. One of the biggest known Texas natives, Beyoncé, also recently announced her philanthropic efforts.

According to Deadline, Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with Adidas and Houston disaster relief organization Bread of Life to provide relief to those affected by winter storm Uri. Texas residents who have suffered the aftermath of the storm will be able to apply for up to $1,000 of aid.



Per Bread of Life’s official website:



Bread of Life, Inc. works in close partnership with Beyonce’s BeyGOOD. Together, Beyonce, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Bread of Life, Inc. have coordinated domestic and global anti-hunger initiatives, and provided support to natural disaster victims.

Bey and Bread of Life have recently teamed up to provide COVID-19 relief totaling $6 million. Adidas joining in the philanthropic effort also makes sense because the longtime athletic apparel brand is in partnership with the singer for her Ivy Park line, which dropped its winter collection, dubbed “Icy Park,” on Friday.

If you are a Texas resident who needs assistance following the winter storm, please head to breadoflifeinc.org/disasterrelief. The link to the direct form to apply can be found here. If you would like to donate to Bread of Life’s ongoing efforts, you can donate via pushpay.com.