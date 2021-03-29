Beyoncé’s Storage Units Get Hit By Robbers, Thieves Reportedly Make Off With $1 Million Worth of Goods

Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Beyhive, assemble!

Over the weekend it was reported that robbers allegedly stole a slew of goods from Beyoncé’s Los Angeles-area storage units.

According to Complex, this is the second time thieves have targeted the Parkwood Entertainment-owned units. Earlier this month, they allegedly took a handful of “expensive handbags and dresses” belonging to Queen Bey herself from three units. And because thieves gonna do what thieves gonna do, they returned a whole week later to hit up three more units—this time getting away with handbags, kid’s toys, and photos that belonged to Beyoncé’s stylist. Per TMZ, who first broke the news, no arrests have been made just yet but the LAPD is continuing to investigate.

I gotta say, Beyoncé getting robbed was not on my bingo card for 2021 but after the year we’ve had, hell—the last few months we’ve had—I don’t put anything past anything. I also can’t imagine the level of bold you have to be to rob Beyoncé TWICE, but maybe that’s just me. Hopefully the LAPD will find the culprits relatively soon. If they can’t, they really oughta tap the Beyhive for its resources. (What? Don’t act like you don’t remember the whole “Becky with the good hair” debacle. The detective skills were top tier; I’m sure this would be light work for them.)

Anywho, despite this unfortunate chain of events, there is good news! Over the weekend, Beyoncé made history once again this year—becoming the only person with the most wins in NAACP Image Awards history. Marie Claire reports that the Black is King artist has amassed a total of 22, four of which she won at this year’s ceremony: Outstanding Female Artist (“Black Parade”), Outstanding Music Video (“Brown Skin Girl”), Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) both for “Savage Remix” with Megan Thee Stallion.



“Congratulations Beyonce on winning the most #NAACPImageAwards in history!,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson wrote in a tweet. Congratulations indeed!