Beyoncé Recognizes Michaela Coel, Andra Day, Issa Rae and More in Honor of Women’s History Month

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California; Michaela Coel at the 21st British Independent Film Awards on December 02, 2018 in London, England; Andra Day at the 88th Annual Academy Awards on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California; Issa Rae at The 23rd Annual Webby Awards on May 13, 2019. Photo : Kevin Winter for The Recording Academy/ Jeff Spicer/ Kevork Djansezian/ Michael Loccisano for Webby Awards ( Getty Images )

Regardless of what James Brown said—this is, in fact, a woman’s world.

Wanna know how I know? Beyoncé told me. And when Beyoncé says something, it’s law. Those are just the facts.

But if you needed extra convincing, look no further than the handful of women she’s chosen to pay tribute in honor of this year’s Women’s History Month. (Or as we like to call it over here at The Root, Black HerStory Month. Though, to be fair though, there are a sprinkle of non-Black women on Bey’s list but it’s all good.)

Per Harper’s Bazaar, the record-breaking Grammy winning artist took to her website to recognize a handful of entertainers, rule breakers and truth sayers, across various industries.

Saying of the entertainers, “Their passion and brilliance shone on courts, zoom stages, streaming services, television, books, dance and song. They gave us joy and provided escapism in the midst of an overwhelming year. For Women’s History Month, we honor the women entertainers (and sports greats) who rose to the occasion in delivering stand out feats that made us all shine.”

Those women include: Adele, Andra Day, Allyson Felix, Cardi B, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe x Halle, Cynthia Erivo, Hallie Mossett, Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Megan Thee Stallion, Michelle Williams, Mariah Carey, Michaela Coel, Misty Copeland, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Solange Knowles, Taraji P. Henson, and Viola Davis.

Bey also recognized women like Janet Mock, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Bozoma Saint John, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Meghan Markle, Amina J. Mohammed, Maxine Waters, Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, Stacey Abrams, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Elsa Majimbo for “creating their own way to tell their stories, finding other avenues to get to the destinations, and breaking every rule in the process.”

Additionally, the “Black Parade” artist highlighted several “truth sayers,” wishing that “grace continue to lie at their feet,” and that “every girl walk in their footsteps.” Those brave women include Amanda Gorman, Tamron Hall, Tamika Mallory, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Michelle Obama, Cleo Wade, Oprah Winfrey, Tarana Burke, Lena Waithe, Gayle King, Luvvie Ajayi Jones and Angela Rye.

Now tell me again, who runs this motha? Yeah, I thought so.