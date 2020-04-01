Beth Got Bars: This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson Drops Instagram Rap Verse About COVID-19

Photo : Robyn Beck / AFP ( Getty Images )

Susan Kelechi Watson is trying to make the best of a bad situation, because as she says, “you ain’t gotta panic in a pandemic.”

The This Is Us star decided that her second week indoors was the perfect time to spit “a hot 16,” and hopped on Robin Thicke and Lil Wayne’s “Shooter” beat to give us some fire—and spread some knowledge in the process.

“I know times is hard and the world is goin’ cray. How we gon’ live? We inside every day; all around the world, we are sheltered in place,” she says on the track, which she’s floating on. “‘Yo, I gotta use Zoom just so I can see your face...Netflix so I can get away.”

During her verse, Watson gives a shout out to healthcare workers who are working overtime to help others, as well as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his handling of the COVID-19 situation in the Empire State. DJ D-Nice, who has been “diggin’ in the crates” and providing top-notch entertainment via Instagram Live, is similarly praised in her fire bars .

To close her rhyme, the actress highlights the importance of social distancing, rapping, “Six feet apart, but we’re more alike than ever, I pray to God, he alone is my forever, so celebrate a toast to life, this is all of us and it’s gonna be alright.”

In the comments section, her followers gave props where props were due, saluting her positivity and expressing their surprise to hearing her bring that heat (“Dopest bars of 2020,” one user wrote).



Watson joins the ranks of rapper Tierra Whack, whose coronavirus-inspired rendition of Alanis Morrisette’s “Ironic” made the rounds earlier this week.