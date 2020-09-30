BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Lead Nominations

DaBaby on January 26, 2020; Roddy Ricch on February 7, 2019; Megan Thee Stallion on February 11, 2020; Drake on June 4, 2019. Photo : Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ( Getty Images ) , Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows ( Getty Images ) , Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

It’s that time again for the BET a wards show a lot of people thought already happened—but then remembered there’s a separate BET a wards show specifically dedicated to hip- hop! Seriously, it happens every year.

That’s right, it’s time for the BET Hip Hop Awards! On Tuesday, BET announced the nominees for its hip- hop awards ceremony and the leaders of the night are DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake.

DaBaby leads the pack with 12 nominations, including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, and Hip Hop Artist of the Year.



While choosing the headline art for this blog, I just realized I had no idea what Roddy Ricch looked like, but what I do know is that his single, “The Box” has been a constant earworm as it pretty much became the unofficial theme song of TikTok and other social media platforms. Roddy came in seco nd place with 11 nominations, including Hip Hop Album of the Year.



Megan Thee Stallion (who’s been having a hell of a season) came in third place, tying with Drake. Each scored eight noms. Meg is in the running for big categories like Best Live Performer and Lyricist of the Year and she’s a double-nominee in the Best Collaboration category (“Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé and “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign). Drake is also in the Lyricist of the Year category, as well as in the running for Song of the Year (“Toosie Slide”)



All of the leading artists mentioned above will go head-to-head for Hip Hop Artist of the Year. In fact, in just about every category that DaBaby, Roddy, Meg and Drake are nominated under—they’ll be competing against at least one of the other leading nominees.



Though it hasn’t been spelled out, I’m assuming this will be yet another virtual affair, and I’m expecting the same level of impressive production we saw from the 2020 BET Awards earlier this summer.

For the full list of nominations this year, head to bet.com. The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards will premiere Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

