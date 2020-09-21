The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
News

‘Best of My Love’: Pamela Hutchinson of The Emotions Dies at 61

annebranigin
Anne Branigin
Pamela Hutchinson, center, alongside sisters Sheila and Wanda performing onstage as The Emotions at the Apollo Theatre in New York City in November 2001.
Even if you didn’t know Pamela Hutchinson by name, you knew her voice.

The soul singer was part of the family trio The Emotions, which comprised her and sisters Wanda and Sheila. Together, they sang the 1977 R&B soul classic “Best of My Love,” along with other hits.

According to the band’s official Facebook page (h/t CNN), Hutchinson died on Friday. She was 61.

“Pam succumbed to health challenges that she’d been battling for several years,” read the post. “Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace.”

“We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers,” the tribute continued, asking friends and fans to respect the family’s privacy as they mourn.

“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela!”

As BBC reports, Pamela was something of a latecomer to The Emotions, joining her sisters in the group just as they reached the heights of their career. Maurice White from Earth, Wind & Fire, served as a mentor for the group, co-writing “Best of My Love,” which became a Billboard number 1.

The Emotions joined Earth, Wind & Fire a couple of years later, singing the background vocals to their disco anthem, “Boogie Wonderland.”

Other notable hits from the group include “Don’t Ask My Neighbors,” “I Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love,” “You’re the Best” and “Turn it Out.”

Anne Branigin

Staff writer, The Root.

huskybro
HuskyBro

My favorite Emotions song, Flowers (with EWF on the instrumentals)