Beloved B*A*P*S Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dead at 53 [Updated]

Natalie Desselle arrives at the “Eve” launch and viewing party on September 15, 2003. Photo : Amanda Edwards/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Natalie Desselle-Reid, most known for co-starring in the beloved Robert Townsend-helmed comedy B*A*P*S (which stood for Black American Princess), has died at the age of 53.

An official cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

“Just absolutely decimated by this news...Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning,” actress Holly Robinson-Peete tweeted on Monday. “I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl.”

Just a few days ago, Halle Berry posted a throwback video on Instagram featuring herself and Desselle-Reid as their popular B*A*P*S characters Nisi and Mickey.

“Let’s find Tiffany,” Berry captioned the photo, with the behind-the-scenes sketch video featuring Nisi and Mickey shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. “Tiffany” was, of course, referencing the luxury jewelry store.

B*A*P*S also recently got a bit more of its nostalgic flowers when Netflix temporarily added it to its list of Strong Black Lead content in May 2019.

Shocked and devastated by the news, fans took to Twitter to reminisce on the joy Desselle-Reid brought as well as to honor her life and work.

Desselle-Reid was born on July 12, 1967, in Alexandria, La. A seemingly bubbly spirit, Desselle-Reid also hilariously portrayed one of the wicked stepsisters in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, starring Brandy. Other credits include Family Matters, Eve, Def Jam’s How to Be a Player, Madea’s Big Happy Family, Set It Off, ER, and more.

Rest in power to our own Black American Princess, Natalie Desselle-Reid. We send our condolences to her family and loved ones at this time.



Updated: 12/7/2020, 3:04 p.m. ET: According to TMZ, a family member has confirmed that the cause of Desselle-Reid’s death was colon cancer. Desselle-Reid was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

More from TMZ:

We’re told she was in hospice care in her final days, and was surrounded by family when she went.