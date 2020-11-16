'Believe It or Not,' Jeezy and Gucci Mane Will 'Put On' for the Verzuz, and I Think Black Twitter Loves It

Jeezy on February 07, 2020; Gucci Mane arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 on October 6, 2018. Photo : Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows ( Getty Images ) , Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET ( Getty Images )

The year 2020 is really bringing people together—first Will Smith and Janet Hubert...now this!

Advertisement

What is “this,” you ask? Well, Gucci Mane and Jeezy have officially been confirmed for the next round of Verzuz. They’re kicking off Season 2!

Advertisement

The whole thing was a whirlwind, actually. Fans first saw the news via Gucci’s Instagram page where he posted a promo flyer with the caption, “Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone.”



Jeezy also posted the promo on his IG. “SAY Lil Guwop SEE YOU ON THE 19th. DON’T SEND YA CLONE! BIG SNO,” the rapper wrote, referring to one of Gucci’s aliases.



T.I. (who was initially announced to go head-to-head with Jeezy) also posted the announcement via his social media noting, “Now THIS.... Is what the people wants to see‼️ @therealswizzz @timbaland @jeezy @laflare1017. Trap Muzik salutes y’all.”



Still, the whole organization behind this big show hadn’t posted anything yet. After waiting some time, they finally did. “We listened to the people and had to reshuffle the deck on ‘em,” the official account of the popular show tweeted on Saturday. “Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy. This is not a false alarm. The Super Bowl of the South. Some said it would NEVER happen, but it’s finally ON.”



Advertisement

Gucci Mane Verzuz Jeezy Promo Flyer Screenshot : Tonja Stidhum/Twitter

Here’s the plot twist, though: They eventually deleted the tweet, causing folks (including me, who had to cover this announcement here!) to scratch their heads. See, this thing is already dramatic before it even started.



Advertisement

Gucci Mane Verzuz Jeezy Promo Flyer (deleted) Screenshot : Tonja Stidhum/Twitter

Now, here’s why this is even such a big deal at all. Gucci and Jeezy got beef, y’all—and have for a while now. It all started in May 2005 over a misunderstanding regarding their collaboration on the song “Icy.” In fact, the whole thing climaxed into Gucci being charged with murdering Jeezy’s associate, of which Gucci was eventually acquitted. It’s been up and down and back and forth, ever since. Complex magazine has a timeline of their relationship, which they refer to as “messy, but occasionally peaceful.”



Advertisement

Speaking of peace, maybe their respective boos (Jeezy’s fiancée Jeannie Mai and Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir) can keep the peace (or rile them up, who knows!) Either way, Black Twitter knows they’re going to be in for some lit entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gucci Mane Verzuz Jeezy will take place Thursday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. You can watch either on Instagram Live (on the Verzuz account) or on HD via Apple Music.

