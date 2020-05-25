Aldis Hodge in The Invisible Man (2020) Screenshot : Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Aldis Hodge is a treat.

Though the most recent big film he was in is called The Invisible Man, thankfully, he is not the titular man that is invisible. We can see him clearly because God is real. Soon, you’ll get to see him in your homes while you’re in self-isolation.

Advertisement

The synopsis, from Universal Pictures:

THE INVISIBLE MAN follows a modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Cecilia Kass(Elisabeth Moss) slowly begins to rebuild her life after the death of her abusive ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). But before long, she begins to question whether or not he is truly gone.

Advertisement

In an exclusive clip obtained by The Root, we get a sneak peek into the production of The Invisible Man and how Aldis became James Lanier, who is especially adorable as the single father of Sydney (Storm Reid).



The Invisible Man behind-the-scenes clip / Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Towards the middle of the clip, Aldis utters the most ridiculous thing known to man, “Hopefully, I step in proper and I don’t look foolish.”

Get 60% off Before Getting off in Ella Paradis' Memorial Day... Read on The Inventory

I’m sorry, what? This is scientifically impossible. Dr. AldisHodgeThirstbucket has done studies on this. Have you seen yourself, Aldis Hodge? Have you?!



Advertisement

I went to an advanced screening of this film earlier this year (remember theaters?) and I must say it comes highly recommended. I typically suffer fatigue over most horror films and thrillers since most of them rely much too heavily on cheap jump scares, but this one has some of the best suspense strategies I’ve seen in a while. It doesn’t shy away from staying in the moment and making the audience thoroughly uncomfortable without pulling the “ cheap scare” trigger. Plus, Elisabeth Moss continuously acts her ass off and the chemistry between Aldis and Storm is fabulous to watch.

Advertisement

The Invisible Man is now available on digital and will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD (featuring up to twenty minutes of exclusive bonus content) on May 26.