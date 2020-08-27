Before Magic Mike, There Was 'Sparkling Shemar' on Soul Train

Shemar Moore on Soul Train (1999-2003) Screenshot : Twitter

In 2012, a young white boy portrayed by another young white boy with a first and last name that can easily be switched gyrated onto the forefront of our screens...and our hearts (OK, loins).

He became known in stripper lore as Magic Mike, keeper of WAP (Wet Ass Pecs). However, much like many things that become mainstream, a Black person was the pioneer. That man was Shemar Moore, host of Soul Train from 1999 to 2003.



On Wednesday, Twitter user @DEFinition223 posted a thread with clips from that era of the popular dance show, featuring dancers participating in the notable Soul Train Line. This person may have simply been taking a nice trip down memory lane, but it became bigger than that. Not only did all of us have fun reminiscing, it really was the lighthearted escape we all need right now.

Because I fancy myself to be an investigative reporter, I watched every single clip in the Twitter thread and it was elite entertainment. Not every clip featured Shemar, but his essence was evident. For the purposes of this blog, though, I’m just going to focus on the clips featuring Shemar and assess each one.



Let’s start with this one, where Shemar is giving you “Choppa Style” realness:

Then there’s this one, where Shemar invented “sparkling” (sorry, Edward Cullen). Look at this chest! Anyway, he can tell by your eyes that you’re feeling him:

What’s poppin’ tonight? Shemar’s choreographed crotch! This is art:

Just in case you thought he cooled down during the post-credits, you’re sorely mistaken. Hello?! He starred in The Young and the Restless for a reason:

It’s getting hot in here, so watch Shemar sandwich himself between two ladies. It’s a dancing deli!

Everybody get your roll on while watching Shemar bop in his post-penitentiary couture:

Lastly, I need you to breathe, stop, and get into this grand finale:

Black Twitter quickly began to share the clips with delight, and thus the Magic Mike comparisons were born. Shemar thrusted so that Magic Mike could gyrate.

“Look, I’m just a bachelor looking for a partner,” Magic Mike told The Root, shortly after hopping off of his pony. “Particularly, someone who knows how to ride. I’m not salty about being second. No further comment.”



Well alrighty, then. Let’s end on some more Shemar. After all, his surname sounds like “more.”

