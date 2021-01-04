BBHMyAlbum: Rihanna Sets Fans Straight for Demanding New Album in 2021

Rihanna celebrates the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman on February 07, 2020, in New York City. Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris for Bergdorf Goodman ( Getty Images )

In case anyone needed another reminder, Rihanna is about sick and tired of us prodding into when exactly her next album is coming out.

Per Billboard, less than 24 hours into the New Year, fans flocked to the comments section under the ANTI singer’s first post of 2021 to ask her about her forthcoming album.

“New Year’s resolution: apply the pressure,” Rihanna captioned in her post. To which, one fan responded, “Resolution should be releasing the album.” Realizing that she indeed had the time, Rih decided to respond to the fan saying: “this comment is sooo 2019. grow up. 2021 energy.” And as if that response wasn’t enough to seal the deal, creative director of Fenty Jahleel Weaver also poked fun at the “Work” singer writing: “Speaking of pressure, it’s the album for me.” Rih wrote back, “phuck you.” More comments soon followed in the same tune:

“And drop the mf album while you at it,” one fan wrote. Another asked, “another album?”

And one fan expressed—in all caps no less: “WHERE IS THE R9 SIS!”

Deep heavy, Negro spiritual sigh. People, people. Come on now. We’re barely four days into 2021 and y’all are still trying to pressure this woman into dropping an album? Have you nothing better to do? Because I can think of a couple of things to occupy your time. You could go buy some new Fenty Beauty products. You could also go order some Fenty Skin and finally establish that skincare routine you’ve been putting off for a while. Or you could ‘treat yo’ self’ and splurge on a couple of Fenty luxury clothing items (like the Fenty x Amina Muaddi gladiator sandals she modeled in the snap). Or you could tap into your Savage x Fenty side and slide into a sexy lingerie number for that special someone. And if all else fails, you can set your palette for Rih’s upcoming Caribbean inspired cookbook. Because let’s be honest, it’s probably going to drop a lot sooner than this album will.

Whatever you decide, please make it your New Year’s resolution to stop asking this woman about this album. Rih is tired.