Barack Obama to Address the LGBTQ Community for Pride Live's Stonewall Day

Photo : Hannes Magerstaedt ( Getty Images )

Barack Obama will be delivering a special message to the LGBTQ community at Pride Live’s special Stonewall Day virtual event, which will take place on Friday starting at 12:45 p.m. ET on Logo TV’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The event will be held in partnership with Warner Media, Nasdaq, Logo TV and Pride Media, Inc.



Advertisement

Obama has become increasingly vocal in the fight for gay rights in America. During his stints as a state and U.S. senator in Illinois, he was vocal about the importance of LGBTQ+ advancement. When he was President, his administration repealed Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, and he also filed briefs urging the Supreme Court to make same-sex marriage legal. (As we know, it became the law of the land during Pride Month 2015 under his watch.)

Advertisement

Stonewall Day will commemorate the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which took place from June 28 to July 3, 1969, in response to police raids in lesbian and gay bars and social gathering spots within New York City’s Greenwich Village. It’s often cited as one of the most important events of the gay liberation movement and the fight for LGBTQ rights in the U.S.

Per NewNowNext, In addition to Obama, Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Jarrett, Pose’s Ryan Jamaal Swain, Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres and many more will be on hand to make speeches and perform. The event will raise funds for LGBTQ+ youth organizations affected by COVID-19, The Ally Coalition, Brave Space Alliance, TransLatin@ Coalition, and Trans Lifeline.