Barack Obama Revealed His Fave Books, TV and Film He Consumed in 2020 While Chillin' on A Promised Land

Former US President Barack Obama participates in a virtual town hall on June 3, 2020. Photo : Obama Foundation via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

2020 is almost over. Soon, we’ll be embarking on a new year. Now that’s change we can believe in.

Who knows what the next year will bring but now’s the time to reflect on the year that was. That’s right, it’s time for end-of-year lists. One of the most anticipated lists of the year has arrived: Barack Obama’s Favorite Books, TV Shows and Movies of 2020.



On Thursday, the 44th president of the United States and author shared his Favorite Books of 2020:

“As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites,” Obama tweeted. “I’ll start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book—A Promised Land—by a certain 44th president. I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did.”



Let’s just point out that it is peak Leo to humbly leave your own book off of a retrospective list while still promoting it. I know my people.



Anyway! There was some Black-ass author love on the list including Raven Leilani’s Luster, Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste, James McBride’s Deacon King Kong, Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half and Kawai Strong Washburn’s The Ministry For the Future.



The following Friday, Obama also dropped his list of Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2020:

As for movies, Obama is really into Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Soul, Lovers Rock, Time and Selah and the Spades. On the TV/bingeing front, Obama enjoyed I May Destroy You, City So Real and The Last Dance.



“Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format,” he tweeted.



Anyone would freak out if the man who was once the highest-ranked person in the country and maintained a super-sizable platform consumed something you created or had a part in—so creators were absolutely reacting on Twitter:

And with that, I guess we all have some reading and watching to catch up on for the holiday break!

