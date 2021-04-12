BAFTAs 2021: Daniel Kaluuya, Bukky Bakray, Remi Weekes Among Winners

Daniel Kaluuya attends Toast To The Arts Presented By Remy Martin on March 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California; Bukky Bakray attends the “Rocks” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on September 05, 2019 in Toronto, Canada; Remi Weekes attends the Netflix “His House” Midnight Premier on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. Photo : Earl Gibson III for Think Common Music Inc./Frazer Harrison/ y David Becker for Netflix ( Getty Images )

Over the weekend, the 74th annual British Academy Film Awards held its virtual ceremony to honor the best of the best in feature performances, editing, directing and more. Nominees were tapped in virtually, of course, streaming live from Royal Albert Hall. But y’all know how we get down over here, so let’s get into the Blackity-black highlights of the night.



Rocks breakout star Bukky Bakray secured the win for the Rising Star Award, beating out One Night in Miami’s Kingsley Ben-Adir. Rocks also won for Best Casting as well.

“Thank you for voting for me,” Bakray tweeted Monday morning. “I wish I could look you all in the eye and give thanks. Big shout out to the [Rocks] Fam. This is us.”

Daniel Kaluuya took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal as Fred Hampton in the Shaka King-directed Judas and the Black Messiah. (You hear that, Oscars?? Daniel. Kaluuya. For Supporting Actor. Yes, I’m still salty and confused.)

Soul and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom each walked away with two wins for the night. The Jamie-Foxx-led animated feature was recognized for Original Score and Animated Film with the George C. Wolfe-directed period piece taking home the awards for Makeup & Hair and Costume Design.

Additionally, British film director Remi Weekes secured the win for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for His House.

Per usual, there were some surprising upsets, namely Chadwick Boseman’s loss for Leading Actor in Ma Rainey, Alfre Woodard and Radha Blank’s loss for Leading Actress in Clemency and The Forty Year-Old Version respectively, and Dominique Fishback’s loss for Supporting Actress in Judas and the Black Messiah. But as we all know, this isn’t the end! Up next are the Academy Awards, which are set to air April 25, 2021. Perhaps our faves will have a better chance then but regardless, we’re sending a major congrats to all the winners.

