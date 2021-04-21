Bad Trip Star Eric Andre Racially Profiled by Police at Atlanta Airport

Eric Andre attends the premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

When TV host and comedian Eric Andre stepped foot into the Atlanta Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport airport to catch his flight, I’m sure the last thing he planned for was to get harassed by two Atlanta Police while literally being steps away from his departing flight, b ut that’s exactly what happened.

In a series of tweets posted to Twitter, the Bad Trip star detailed his negative and infuriating experience with two plainclothes officers he said tried to stop him for a “random search for drugs.”

“I was just racially profiled by two plainclothes Atlanta PD officers in Delta terminal T3 at Atlanta airport. They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a “random” search and asked [if] they could search me for drugs. I told them no. Be careful,” Andre’s initial tweet read.

He went on to further explain the situation after he made it safely onto his flight, tagging Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: “They let me go. I’m on the plane in the air. I’m fine now but I want this reported. Please any Atlanta lawyer reach out to me. @KeishaBottoms #racialprofiling #jimcrowgeorgia terminal T3 Atlanta airport.”

He continued, “At that moment, I was the only POC on line. @KeishaBottoms I know this isn’t the PD you want representing in your airports. #racism #racialprofiling #jimcrow #racistwarondrugs @delta.”

“If anyone is at Atlanta airport gate T3 @delta let me know the officers names so I can file a complaint.”

Andre also brought up the fact that most of their movie was filmed in Atlanta and rightfully disgraced the Atlanta officers and Delta Airlines for the actions that took place.

We will let you know of any updates regarding Eric Andre if and when they become available.