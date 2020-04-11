Babyface Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Sets Official Date for Teddy Riley Instagram Battle

Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

After Teddy Riley told Charlamagne Tha God in an Instagram Live interview that legendary musician Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds was feeling a bit under the weather, Babyface himself revealed that he is recovering from COVID-19.



In an Instagram post sent out on his birthday (April 10), the singer/songwriter/producer thanked his fans for their well wishes, and also acknowledged that he has the illness, which has surpassed one million cases worldwide.

“I tested positive for Covid19, as did my family,” he wrote. “It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.” In the caption of his post, he wrote “Stay Home. Stay Safe.”

Babyface also revealed the new date for his highly-anticipated Instagram Live battle against Teddy Riley. The event will now be held on April 18 at 9 p.m. ET, and he promises it will be a night of “groove and love.”

“Ladies...put on your red dress,” he wrote. “Light the candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes. Teddy!! Let’s show them what hip-hop/R&B really means to the world!”

We’re eager to see what they’ll do, and we’re also praying for Babyface’s full recovery.