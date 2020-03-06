Azriel Clary Is Filming a Documentary About R. Kelly, Claims He Forced Her to Eat Feces on Camera

Azriel Clary leaves after a hearing in the racketeering and sex trafficking case of R. Kelly on August 2, 2019, in New York. Photo : Kena Betancur ( AFP via Getty Images )

While Robert “R.” Kelly is being buried further and further under increasing federal indictments, his former girlfriend and alleged sex slave Azriel Clary is reclaiming her narrative in her own way.

Writer’s Note: Trigger Warning - the following contains very graphic details of alleged forced sexual acts.



In an upcoming documentary entitled Precedence produced by AsIs Entertainment Network, Clary recalls the time Kelly allegedly forced her to consume her own feces out of a cup on camera.



“He has a video of me—he made me do this video, actually—doing a number two in a cup and then eating it out of a cup,” Clary said in a clip of her talking to a federal agent on the phone.

Additionally, the clip from the documentary included audio from what appeared to be an emotional phone call between the two, in which Kelly could be heard crying.



“It’s done, it’s done, it’s over, you may not even make it to trial. I’m so sorry for you,” Clary could be heard telling Kelly on the audio clip as Kelly repeated that he loved her through sobs.



“I’m sorry, I really did love you and you lied to me, you used me and you played me,” Clary continued as Kelly continued to profess his apparent love to her.



This isn’t the first time coprophilia (commonly known as “scat play”) has been linked to the R&B singer known as “The Pied Piper.” In a November 2019 article by NPR, another girlfriend and alleged victim Joycelyn Savage claimed the artist urinated on her “numerous” times and that incidents escalated into defecation.



“Robert always had a fetish for pissing on his girls/woman [sic]. While he would piss on us he would make us swallow his piss and if we threw up piss would turn into feces,” Savage said.



Precedence doesn’t have an official release date at this time.

According to AP News, Kelly pleaded not guilty to the new string of federal charges against him regarding child pornography allegations involving a new accuser at a hearing on Thursday. Prosecutor Angel Krull stated that more charges involving yet another victim should be coming in the following weeks. Krull also confirmed agents recently seized “more than 100 electronic devices, including hard drives” from Kelly’s storage facility outside of Chicago in relation to this case.



The Root has reached out to Kelly’s legal representative for comment regarding Clary’s claims.

