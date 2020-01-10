Awards Seasoned Continues: Lil Rel Howery to Host the 2020 AAFCA Awards

Lil Rel Howery attends HBO’s Lil Rel Comedy Special Screening, Panel and Reception on November 21, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Presley Ann ( Getty Images for HBO )

I’ll say this again (and forever): W hy solely take a seat at a table full of unseasoned awards when you have black-ass awards shows to celebrate?

Cue the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards to continue the black-ass version of awards season: awards seasoned.



Per the press release:



Howery is fresh off his successful HBO comedy special Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw which was just rated the #1 hour - long comedy special of 2019 by Vulture Magazine. In film, he is perhaps best known for his roles as TSA agent Rod Williams in the Oscar-winning Get Out, Charlie in the Netflix smash, Bird Box, Dax in Uncle Drew and Lucas’s dad in Good Boys. On the small screen, he starred as Bobby, brother to Jerrod Carmichael on the acclaimed NBC series, The Carmichael Show, also starring Tiffany Haddish as his ex-wife. In addition to making an impression with his own comedy series, Rel, on FOX, Howery has lent his talents to Insecure on HBO, Southside on Comedy Central and more. 2020 will be an active year for the Chicago native with the films Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds, The Photograph with Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, Fatherhood with Kevin Hart, Bad Trip with Eric Andre and Tiffany Haddish and Deep Water with Ben Affleck.

Wow, 2020 is really about to have Lil Rel hella booked and busy.



“We are very excited to have Lil Rel as the host of the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards” Gil Robertson, AAFCA CEO/President said. “He is an exceptional talent across the board, and we can’t wait. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

“I am really excited to host this very special and important award show that truly does a great job of honoring the best in tv and film,” Howery stated.



The 11th AAFCA Awards will be held at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

