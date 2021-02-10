Ava DuVernay’s Naomi Gets Pilot Order at CW, The 4400 Also Set to Make Its Debut

Image : DC Comics/ Emma McIntyre for Glamour x Tory Burch (Getty Images)

Last December, we told you that the CW was developing a new series revolving DC Comics character “Naomi,” with Ava DuVernay at the helm. Now, it looks like things are ramping up.



In a press release sent to The Root, the network officially announced a pilot order for the series, though there’s still no official word yet on when fans can expect to see their beloved character on the small screen. To refresh your memory, Naomi follows “a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.” ARRAY Networks and Warner Bros. Television will produce the series.

“Naomi was created by Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker and artist Jamal Campbell in 2019,” Ava DuVernay wrote in a tweet. “Her last name McDuffie is a tribute to late comic writer Dwayne McDuffie. Now, she’s on her way to a pilot for The CW from yours truly and Jill Blankenship. Her journey continues. Let’s go!”

Additionally, a reboot of the original 2004 USA Network drama The 4400 is also coming our way. The CW announced a straight-to-series order with the help of CBS Studios. Riverdale’s Ariana Jackson has been tapped to write and executive produce, along with Anna Fricke and Laura Terry as executive producers. More on the show’s official description per press release:

4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.

As of now, there is no official word on a potential premiere date.