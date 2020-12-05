Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Up Next for Verzuz, in a Battle Sure to Have You in Your Feelings

Photo : Jonathan Bachman ( Getty Images ) , Gabe Ginsberg ( Getty Images )

Verzuz, the online musical battle series that has offered up plenty of viral moments during 2020, is back with another highly anticipated match-up. Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, two R&B singers with numerous hits under their belt, will be the next pair of challengers.



“Yeah it’s official! The paperwork is IN,” read the official reveal on the Verzuz social media channels on Friday. Suggestions of a face-off between the two singers have been bandied about since the series started, and watching the two women sing some of their most well-known tracks about love and heartbreak will be a nice cool down from the last battle between Gucci Mane and Yung Joc, which was entertaining but also thrummed with a fair bit of tension.

The battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole promises to be full of modern R&B classics like Cole’s iconic “Love” and “I Should Have Cheated,” and Ashanti’s memorable slate of hits including “Foolish” and “Rain on Me.” It’s safe to say viewers will be in their feelings during their performances, and people hopped on social media to say as much after the two singers were announced.

“Warning to all you mans out there (including mine) be nice the day of the Ashanti vs. Keyshia battle,” Cardi B posted on Twitter.

There’s also anticipation for what now feels like the simpler days of the early 2000 s, when we weren’t worried about COVID-19 or the safety of it s vaccine as much as we were concerned with trying to hit that epic note in Keyshia Cole’s breakout single.

The Verzuz battles between women—Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, Brandy and Monica, and Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight so far—have been some of the most entertaining and well-attended, so we don’t want to miss this one. You can watch Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole, Saturday December 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Instagram or Apple Music.