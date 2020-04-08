Are They Ready for Love in the Age of Corona? Tiffany Haddish and Common Are Reportedly Self-Isolating Together

Common and Tiffany Haddish attend Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin on March 2, 2018, in West Hollywood, California. Photo : Jerritt Clark ( Getty Images for Remy Martin )

The tea is piping hot and continuously flowing during the stay-at-home order—and there may be some love brewing in the air.

Advertisement

During his virtual live show called Healing Through Laughter, Cedric The Entertainer chatted it up with rapper Common about their adjusted lives during self-isolation and the importance of keeping the laughter going during this bizarre time. All of a sudden, Tiffany Haddish popped into the screen. Cedric’s surprised face said it all, then he followed up with, “this an exclusive!”

Here's BOGO 50% Off 2,500mg and 5,000mg CBD Oil Tinctures to Weather... Read on The Inventory

Naturally, that got tongues wagging.



According to The Source, Tiffany “revealed that the Chicago native was keeping her company during the stay-at-home order.”



Advertisement

I mean, it’s logical to assume so, since, if you’re not rolling solo you’re likely to be self-isolating in the same place as your family, boo thang or loved one. To the pair’s credit, it did seem like Common was about six feet away from Tiffany when she popped into the frame. Extra cautious!



The two have been rumored to be a couple for a minute now. Last month (yes, I know it feels like last year), Common celebrated his birthday with Tiffany at a Paint ‘N Sip event. The comedian posted a picture on Instagram with their final art, wishing her “friend” a Happy Birthday. Slick, right? However, a simple and lovely comment blew that casual reference out of the water. Much like the auntie she is, Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson commented “beautiful couple,” under the picture, inadvertently confirming the pair was boo’d up.

Advertisement

Speaking of the Knowles clan, in recent months the Chicago rapper was also linked to Solange Knowles (who, for the record, should not be referred to as Beyoncé’s sister in headlines!), sparking Twitter to joke about the two artists having a certain “type” when it comes to dating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rumors aside, whatever he, Tiffany and Solange are doing in their personal self-isolated lives, we hope they’re happy.



Oh, and in case you’re unaware of the reference in the headline, here’s an earworm to accompany you during your self-isolation period.