Apple TV+ to Air Oprah Talks COVID-19 - The Deadly Impact on Black America for Free

Oprah Winfrey on “Oprah Talks COVID-19,” now streaming on Apple TV+. Photo : Courtesy of Apple TV+

It’s no secret that Oprah has been using her massively influential platform to create awareness as we navigate the unprecedented world of the coronavirus age. Not only has the media mogul recently donated $10 million dollars toward coronavirus relief, but she has also launched an ongoing series, Oprah Talks COVID-19.

Advertisement

During this Apple TV series, she’s interviewed Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre, who both tested positive for the virus last month, and sat down with DJ D-Nice to talk about hosting the biggest Instagram party in these quarantine streets. Next up, she will be hosting a timely and important special titled, Oprah Talks COVID-19 - The Deadly Impact On Black America.

Per Apple, this will an “in-depth conversation featuring Oprah Winfrey as she discusses the dramatic effects the COVID-19 pandemic is having on African-Americans across the country, speaking with leaders, doctors, journalists, and real people suffering under this enormous threat.”



As Staff Writer Anne Branigin eloquently explored, the black community is absolutely on the “frontline” of the COVID-19 pandemic for various reasons that are inherently political. It’s certainly not something that can be ignored.

Advertisement

As it will specifically touch on the effects on the black community, this upcoming special is especially important viewing for our community. Apple has announced its streaming platform Apple TV+ will be airing the special for free, whether you have a subscription to their service or not.



Advertisement

Apple provides more details on the upcoming special via their press release:



In the special, Oprah speaks with Van Jones, CNN host & CEO of Reform Alliance; Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot; Dr. Aletha Maybank, Chief Health Equity Officer at the American Medical Association; and Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times staff writer and founder of 1619 Project, with additional guests joining in from their respective remote locations around the country to share what Americans need to know about how COVID-19 is impacting certain regions, how we can support those most in need and hear personal experiences from those on the frontline fighting this pandemic. Then, Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson gives a heartwarming and inspiring musical performance.

Advertisement

You can stream Oprah Talks COVID-19 - The Deadly Impact On Black America on Apple TV+ Tuesday, April 14 at 11:00pmET/PT. OWN will also host a special airing of the episode.



Correction: 4/13/2020, 4:46 p.m. ET: An earlier version of this article referred to the aforementioned special as “Oprah Talks COVID-19 - The Deathly Impact On Black America. ” Apple TV+ has since provided us with a revised and corrected title, “Oprah Talks COVID-19 - The Deadly Impact On Black America.” We have implemented the relevant changes above.