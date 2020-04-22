Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Regina Hall and Terrence J to Host Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort

Anthony Anderson, left; Kelly Rowland; Regina Hall; Terrence J Photo : JC Olivera ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images ) , Arturo Holmes ( Getty Images )

As we read report after report of COVID-19 disproportionately affecting the black community, it only makes sense that we have our own special centered around the pandemic. In what looks to be an edu-tainment night, BET will be broadcasting Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort.

In the weeks since we first reported on Saving Our Selves, the list of performers for the night has become pretty beefy, now including Alicia Keys, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelly Price, Tasha Cobbs, Le’Andria Johnson, Melvin Crispell III, John Legend, Usher, Jhene Aiko, Chloe X Halle, CeeLo Green, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Swae Lee, Tyrese Gibson, Buju Banton, DJ D-Nice, SiR, D Smoke and Charlie Wilson.

Plus, Tiffany Haddish, Idris Elba, Ciara, Don Cheadle, Mike Epps, Deon Cole, Angela Rye, Dr. Rheeda Walker, Charlamagne Tha God, Symone D. Sanders, DJ Khaled and Chance The Rapper will be making guest appearances.

And per the press release provided to The Root, the event will also be going global:



Expanding the reach of the telecast, BET will simulcast the special across BET and BET Her domestically, as well as their channels internationally bringing awareness to over 90 million homes. Additionally, BET will join forces with Bounce to help expand the audience to include free, over-the-air broadcast viewers with Bounce simulcasting “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort.” Addressing the communities around the world, a global check-in segment for “BET Saving Our Selves: COVID-19 Relief Effort” will highlight how various regions around the globe are coping through COVID-19. BET Breaks’ International talent Nomalanga (South Africa), Flora Coquerel (France), and Jourdan Riane (UK) will report on how the pandemic is affecting their countries. British Hip Hop Artists behind the viral “Don’t Rush” social media challenge, Young T and Bugsy, and Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Elba, will make appearances as well. Internationally, the show will be broadcast on Saturday, April 25 in the UK at 9:00 pm BST, Korea at 9:00 pm KST, Africa at 6:00 pm CAT, and France at 10:30 pm CEST.

Seriously, you’ll be able to find this special just about everywhere. It’ll be simulcast on BET, BETher, BET International Channels, BET.com, BET Now App, BET+, BET VOD (with an encore available on April 23rd for BET+/BET VOD), Bounce, BET Social Platforms (Youtube, Facebook, Twitter), MTV2, Pluto TV, TIDAL and VH1 (the latter of which will broadcast an immediate encore).



Plus, there will be more information to soak up, following the broadcast. Per the press release:



Immediately following the Saving Our Selves linear broadcast, BET Digital will be live-streaming the ‘Saving Our Selves After Show’ at 10 pm EST on BET’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels. Hosted by Devale Ellis (BET’s ‘Sistas’) and his wife, social media influencer, Khadeen Ellis, the S.O.S After Show will take an interactive look back at the impactful message and celebrity moments in BET’s groundbreaking S.O.S relief broadcast.

Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort will air Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET. If you’re able, donations can be made to the BET COVID-19 Relief Fund (in partnership with United Way) online via BET.com/donate or by texting BETGIVES to 51555. Through a new challenge grant, BET has pledged to match donations made during the broadcast up to $2 million.



Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort Graphic : Courtesy of BET

You can also get further information at BET.com/COVID19.

