Angela Bassett, Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry, and Kevin Hart Discuss Black Achievement in Film for New Documentary From Apple

There is no doubt that when it comes to the task of achieving excellence in the film industry, Black Hollywood has always understood the assignment.



Whether that’s something as simple but menacing as Denzel Washington’s sneer in Training Day, Viola Davis’ heart-wrenching tears in Fences, or Jamie Foxx’s masterful mannerisms and vocals in Ray, it’s clear Black actors and actresses have always and are always ready to rise to the occasion—no matter the odds.

That’s exactly why Foxx, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Kevin Hart and Datari Turner have all teamed up with Apple Original Films for a pair of upcoming documentaries dedicated to celebrating Black excellence in film. Per a press release sent to The Root, the documentaries, titled Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood and Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood are set to explore the history of achievements from Black actors, the unique set of challenges that often obstruct those accolades in the first place, and a look back at the previous actors and actresses who paved the way.

Shola Lynch and Reginald Hudlin have been tapped as directors for Black Leading Women and Black Leading Men, respectively. Berry, Bassett, Hudlin, Bryan Smiley will executive produce with Foxx, Hart, Turner and Dan Cogan all set to produce. The documentaries will debut globally on Apple TV+ and will also be produced under Hart’s HartBeat Productions and Dan Cogan’s Story Syndicate.

Foxx’ Soul has been racking up this awards season; the history-making film has already received recognition at the 2021 BAFTA’s, Critic’s Choice Super Awards, Golden Globes, African-American Film Critics Awards, NAACP Image Awards and more. It’s also currently nominated for Best Sound, Best Animated Feature Film and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures at this year’s Academy Awards.



As of now, there is no word yet on a potential release date for Number One on the Call Sheet.