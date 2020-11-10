American Housewife Co-Star Carly Hughes Calls It Quits, Citing a ‘Toxic Environment’

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 04: Actress Carly Hughes attends the Disney ABC Television Group TCA Summer Press Tour. Photo : Mike Windle ( Getty Images )

The ABC midweek comedy American Housewife is losing one of its series regulars, Carly Hughes, after four seasons.

According to Deadline, Hughes said in a statement that she has decided to depart from the show in an effort to “protect myself from that type of discrimination. As a black woman in entertainment, I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve—to be treated equally. I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead.”



The only Black series regular, Hughes’ allegations of a “toxic environment” and “discrimination” on set led to a substantial HR probe by the network, which also investigated claims from other members of the production staff. The end result was the termination and resignation of two producers as well as sensitivity training for two showrunners.



“Carly was a valued member of the cast, and we had hoped she would return to the show this season,” a spokesperson for American Housewife told Deadline. The concerns she raised led to positive changes to the workplace and improvements to the culture, but we respect the decision she made to move on. We wish her nothing but the best.”



On the show, Hughes played Angela, one of two “real friends” to Katie, who is played by Katy Mixon. As it stands, Hughes will still be featured in the Season 5 premiere as most of it was shot pre-pandemic. Last week, Deadline reported that Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper star Holly Robinson Peete would be joining the cast as a series regular in the role of a close friend as well. Hughes is best known for her work on Broadway and can be seen next in the upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie, The Christmas Edition, Sunday. Nov. 15.

