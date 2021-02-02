Amazon Reveals Stacked Cast for Upcoming Anthology Series Solos

Image : Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has announced the cast for a new anthology series from Hunters creator David Weil.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Solos is a seven-part drama that will “tell character-driven stories set at different moments in time, and aims to showcase that during people’s most isolated moments, and in disparate circumstances, the human experience connects everyone.” The upcoming series is set to star Anthony Mackie, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Beharie, Uzo Aduba, Helen Mirren, Constance Wu, Anne Hathaway and Dan Stevens who will portray Tom, Stuart, Nera, Sasha, Peg, Jenny, Leah and Otto, respectively. Weil, who inked an overall deal at Amazon in November of 2019, will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster. Taylor-Johnson will also direct two episodes with Weil, Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson also set to direct. Pixie Wespiser serves as producer.

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire,” said Weil. “I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to [Amazon Studios head] Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project.”

This news comes at a particularly hot moment for Anthony Mackie and Nicole Beharie. Mackie, who can currently be seen in the futuristic thriller Outside the Wire on Netflix is also set to reprise his role as Marvel’s “Falcon” in the upcoming series for Disney Plus, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on March 19. As far as Beharie, she’s been having one helluva year, winning the Gotham Award for Best Actress for her role as Turquoise Jones in the critically acclaimed and Channing Godfrey People-directed Miss Juneteenth. Mackie and Beharie also previously starred opposite each other and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the “Striking Vipers” episode of Black Mirror.

Solos is set to premiere on Amazon Prime some time later this year.