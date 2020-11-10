The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Music

AMAs and the 'M' Stands for Megan Thee Stallion, Who Will Perform at the 2020 American Music Awards

tonjareneestidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:hot girl performances
hot girl performancesmegan thee stallionamasamerican music awards2020 american music awardslil babyawards seasontaraji p hensonjoe bidenkamala harrisdonald trumpwap
142
1
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the “Red Rocks Unpaused” Music Festival on September 02, 2020.
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the “Red Rocks Unpaused” Music Festival on September 02, 2020.
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible (Getty Images)

As we inch closer to the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs), we’re getting more scoop on what to expect from the show. Now, we have additional performers to announce!

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the AMAs confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion will be making a world premiere performance at the world’s largest fan-voted award show.

Per the official press release sent to The Root, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby and Shawn Mendes have also been newly announced and all will be joining previously announced artists BTS and Dua Lipa.

Advertisement

At the top of this month, we announced that Taraji P. Henson would be hosting the show.

G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute

In addition to prepping for her upcoming performance, Meg has been busy participating in Hot Girl Politics and using her platform to advocate for voting and voting rights. On the day it was decided that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would be our president-elect and vice president-elect respectively, Meg took to Twitter to express her jubilation.

“First Black female Vice President ever in history we love to see it! Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris,” the “Don’t Stop” artist tweeted with a bunch of clapping emojis and blue heart emojis, the latter signaling the Democratic Party color.

Advertisement

On Instagram, she posted a video of citizens chanting “WAP” outside of the White House following Biden’s defeat of sitting loser president Donald Trump.

Advertisement

As Meg has been known to insert a meaningful message in her performances (as evidenced by her powerful SNL performance in October), I’m expecting some sort of continued nod to Black girls and Kamala, specifically.

Advertisement

The 2020 AMAs will air live on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Rep. James Clyburn Blames ‘Defund the Police’ for Congressional Democrats’ Lackluster Election Results

White Supremacist Propaganda Attacking Black Lives Matter Distributed to Texas Residents

Joe Biden Is Right: For America to Heal, We Must Find Common Ground With Trump Supporters

Keke Palmer Had a Few Things to Say About EBT and All I Can Say Is 'Sorry to This Woman.’

DISCUSSION