AMAs and the 'M' Stands for Megan Thee Stallion, Who Will Perform at the 2020 American Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the “Red Rocks Unpaused” Music Festival on September 02, 2020. Photo : Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible ( Getty Images )

As we inch closer to the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs), we’re getting more scoop on what to expect from the show. Now, we have additional performers to announce!

On Tuesday, the AMAs confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion will be making a world premiere performance at the world’s largest fan-voted award show.



Per the official press release sent to The Root, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby and Shawn Mendes have also been newly announced and all will be joining previously announced artists BTS and Dua Lipa.



At the top of this month, we announced that Taraji P. Henson would be hosting the show.

In addition to prepping for her upcoming performance, Meg has been busy participating in Hot Girl Politics and using her platform to advocate for voting and voting rights. On the day it was decided that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would be our president-elect and vice president-elect respectively, Meg took to Twitter to express her jubilation.



“First Black female Vice President ever in history we love to see it! Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris,” the “Don’t Stop” artist tweeted with a bunch of clapping emojis and blue heart emojis, the latter signaling the Democratic Party color.



On Instagram, she posted a video of citizens chanting “WAP” outside of the White House following Biden’s defeat of sitting loser president Donald Trump.

As Meg has been known to insert a meaningful message in her performances (as evidenced by her powerful SNL performance in October), I’m expecting some sort of continued nod to Black girls and Kamala, specifically.

The 2020 AMAs will air live on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.

