Always on Time? Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole’s ‘New and Final’ Date Confirmed

Ashanti Douglas attends “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” first holiday party of the year at STK Los Angeles on October 22, 2019; Keyshia Cole attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019. Photo : Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Lifetime ( Getty Images ) , Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

I guess we’ll get to sing “never knew what I was missinnnnn’” (shout-out to O.T. Genasis’ remake...sorry, Keyshia) with some perspective after next week because the previously postponed Verzuz featuring Keyshia Cole and Ashanti has a confirmed date!

On Tuesday, the official Instagram account for the online event posted a flyer noting that the new date will be Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.



Advertisement

“RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, SNOW LET’S GO 🙌🏽 Join us Thursday, January 21st as we kick off the first #VERZUZ of 2021 with @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole. Thank you everyone for being patient with us. We can’t wait for this magical night with Keyshia and Ashanti!” the caption reads.

In case you’re wondering about the dramatics of this caption, this event has been through a rollercoaster of rescheduling. As background, the previous Keyshia Cole Verzuz Ashanti event was canceled the day-of due to Ashanti’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Subsequently, Verzuz decided to go back to its roots and have each performer battle it out from separate locations, which was the initial point. It was supposed to be lockdown-friendly entertainment for us in lieu of live events. Well, that applies to this digital version, at least—the entire concept actually started back in 2007 when Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz and Kanye West engaged in a beat-production battle at Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

I do love how the promo flyer notes this is a “new and final” date, because shit, I bet Verzuz organizers are tired, too. We need this to happen so we can move onward. And it better be excellent entertainment when that night finally arrives, hell! The buildup and anticipation for the event wasn’t a game—shit, Ashanti even had a signature drink created for the occasion called the Ciroc 235 Splash.



Advertisement

Ciroc 235 Splash with bottle of limited-edition Ciroc White Grape Photo : Courtesy of Ciroc

Here’s how to make it, by the way, per a press release sent The Root:

The CÎROC 235 Splash Ingredients: · 1.5 oz CÎROC White Grape · 3 oz Q Elderflower Tonic Garnish: Cucumber and grape Preparation: 1. Add CÎROC White Grape and Q Elderflower Tonic into a rocks glass over ice. 2. Stir and garnish with skewered cucumber ribbon and white grape.

Turn up (at HOME and safely, niggas)! Per usual, you can check out the next Verzuz battle via Instagram Live or on HD via Apple Music.

