Allee Willis, Songwriter of Earth, Wind and Fire’s 'September,' Has Died





Songwriter Allee Willis Photo : Getty Images

Allee Willis, the prolific songwriter who penned Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September ” and the Broadway musical, The Color Purple, has died at age 72.

Her longtime partner Prudence Fenton broke the news on her Instagram account, writing “Rest In Boogie Wonderland Nov 10,1947-December 24, 2019.”

Willis experienced cardiac arrest and died just after 6p.m. on Christmas Eve, The Independent reports.

Whether you knew Willis’ name, you’ve undoubtedly heard and grooved to her songs.

In 2018 she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for songs like Patti LaBelle’s “Lead Me On,” Earth, Wind and Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland,” and “You’re the Best” from The Karate Kid. (This was the song that’s playing when an injured Daniel Son (Ralph Macchio) kicks his opponent’s face in the final fight scene.)

Willis also wrote “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts, which became the theme song for NBC’s sitcom Friends.

As if this wasn’t enough, Willis also won Grammy awards for the soundtrack for Beverly Hills Cop and The Color Purple Broadway musical.

In short, she was a living legend, and her songs will resound in our hearts and soundtracks for years to come.