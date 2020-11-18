All You Want for Christmas Is a Song by Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande? Well, You're Getting It!

Mariah Carey performs during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019; Jennifer Hudson performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant before the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020; Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020. Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

We don’t want a lot for Christmas (because 2020 has already been a lot—tew much, in fact); there is just one thing we need. We need Mariah Carey, also known as the Queen of Christmas, to bring in the holiday season with her unmatched joy!

It’s official: Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special and it’s Dec. 4! But that’s not all, the previously-teased “surprise guests” have been confirmed, as well.



If you remember, in October, Mariah posted a teasing photo of three directors’ chairs, each bearing special initials: “MC,” “JH” and “AG.” Everyone knew “MC” stood for Mariah Carey and fans immediately guessed that “JH” and “AG” stood for Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande (so much so that their names trended that day).



Well, y’all were right! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hudson and Grande have been confirmed for the upcoming special. Not only that, the trio will be remixing Carey’s single “Oh, Santa!” (from her 2010 album Merry Christmas II You) and creating a music video! That means we’re getting a trifecta of diva-scream-singing for the holidays as a gift! What’s the over-under on these ladies’ voices breaking every snow globe across the world? We’ll see!



Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mixed-ish star Mykal-Michelle Harris will also appear. Plus, “Dem Babies” (who have now significantly grown since their baby years, so should we call ‘em “Dem Kids?” or “Dem Children?”), Carey’s twins Moroccan and Monroe will make “extra special appearances,” too!



Here’s some more scoop on the remix and the special, via THR:



The new version of “Oh Santa!” will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other platforms to coincide with the special on Dec. 4. Meanwhile, the companion soundtrack is said to be full of new interpretations, and will also feature Snoop and Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” The soundtrack will be available exclusively on Apple Music also on Dec. 4, and all other platforms a week later, on Dec. 11. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is executive produced by Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens for Done + Dusted. Hamish Hamilton and Oscar nominee Roman Coppola directed the project together and take executive producer credits. It was written by Caroline Fox. To promote the special, Carey will join Apple Music flagship anchor Zane Lowe for a Dec. 7 special during which they will run through Carey’s curated playlist of holiday songs while dishing on her latest music and recent memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Then on Dec. 25, Carey will appear on Apple Music Hits for a six-hour Holiday Hits special, featuring festive songs including her holiday phenomenon “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

In related news, if you’re into Carey’s recent bestselling memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, I highly recommend you subscribe to The Root’s It’s Lit podcast because our lovely hosts The Glow Up Managing Editor Maiysha Kai and The Root Editor-In-Chief Danielle Belton will soon be chatting with the book’s co-writer, veteran fashion editor Michaela Angela Davis. Thank me later (or now, in advance).



Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will have its twinkling debut on Dec. 4 on Apple TV+.

