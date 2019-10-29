All the Wrong People Love Jesus Is King

Like many black folks, I grew up in a deeply religious household. That meant prayers before every meal, three church services a week on Sundays and Wednesdays, and pretending like a lot of gospel rappers weren’t fucking terrible.

Thankfully, now I’m a grown-ass man who no longer attends vacation bible school or is coerced into turning a blind eye to Reverend Pastor Deacon Elder’s frequent extramarital excursions. So with my days of church pews and altar calls well behind me, I can say what a lot of lying ass Christians can’t: that this new Kanye album is some bullshit.

Advertisement

But what’s interesting, as reviews and opinions pour in: while some have joined me in being woefully underwhelmed by this god awful—pun intended—release from the self-proclaimed “greatest human artist of all-time,” all the wrong people adore Jesus Is King.



There’s the spawn of Satan:



Advertisement

The actual Church of Satan:

Advertisement

And a deluge of MAGAts tripping over themselves to shower their soul-sampling savior with praise:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t know who any of these people are? Allow me to do the Lord’s will:

Pamela Geller is notorious for her anti-Muslim sentiments

is notorious for her Allie Beth Stuckey works for Blaze TV

Sen. Josh Hawley is Missouri’s Republican junior United States Senator.

Even the Washington Examiner loves this album, praising it for being “exuberant and eclectic.”

Advertisement

What the hell is going here?

Remember in August when Dave Chappelle dropped his polarizing Sticks and Stones and the worst of white-kind decided that comedy special was a hill worth dying on?

Advertisement

This appears to be eerily similar.



And I know, I know, Kanye’s canceled. Clearly, curiosity got the best of me and millions of others. But while white supremacists, I slamophobes, and other right-wing conservatives ride for the same man who once gave us “Jesus Walks,” I can’t help but wonder if his newfound quest to save souls was worth sacrificing his own.