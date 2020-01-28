All of the Whites: Kanye West Wants This Man to Portray Him in a Biopic

Danny McBride attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of New HBO Series “The Righteous Gemstones” on July 25, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif . Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

“La La Laaa, wait ‘til I get my biopic white,” Kanye West crooned to himself while washing himself (likely excluding his legs) with a milky soap bar in his ivory shower on the top floor of his monochromatic mansion.

We’ve all playfully wondered who would play us in the biopic of our lives, right? Especially if you have Twitter. Naturally, a professional narcissist such as West has pondered deeply about the possibility of his wacky life being immortalized on film . And he’s already picked the leading man. Who could it possibly be?



Danny McBride.



“Kanye asked me to play him in a movie of his life,” the Pineapple Express actor told t he Guardian. “That was a pretty stunning phone call to get. I don’t know why he wanted me to do it. Maybe that sense of ego I’m able to portray? I have no clue.”



Well that’s … a choice. Not unlike what West believes slavery to be.



Naturally, Black Twitter couldn’t help but wonder if critically acclaimed tree thespian, Scarlett Johansson had thrown her hat into the ring.

Since Johansson can obviously play anything regardless of race, gender or species, perhaps she can convince West that she is actually a white man with her method acting prowess. Until then, McBride is West’s top choice. “That was a pretty incredible day. Maybe someday we’ll make the film. Who knows?” McBride added.

Apparently, McBride also told this story last summer on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he said West flew him to his house.



Danny McBride’s Crazy Day with Kanye West / Jimmy Kimmel Live (YouTube)

Should McBride take on the role, let’s just hope he doesn’t try to incorporate silverface into the act. That would incite Robert Downey Jr. levels of controversy.

By the way, I petition for the film’s title to be MAGA X.

