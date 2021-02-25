All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt: Barry Jenkins and A24 Reunite for New Film; Jenkin’s The Underground Railroad Gets Premiere Date on Amazon Prime Video

Barry Jenkins attends the “If Beale Street Could Talk” U.S. premiere at The Apollo Theater on October 09, 2018 in New York City. Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Barry Jenkins, the masterful director behind the Academy Award-winning Moonlight and Academy Award-nominated If Beale Street Could Talk, is teaming back up with A24 for an all new feature, directed by Raven Jackson.

According to Deadline, the film titled All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, marks the first time since Moonlight that A24 and Jenkins’ production banner Pastel will be working side-by-side to produce a project. Maria Altamirano, who previously collaborated with Jackson on All Dirt Roads at TFI Network, is also set to produce as well. Exact details on the plot are scarce but the film will reportedly chronicle decades in the life of a Black woman in rural Tennessee. (If I’m honest though, they had me at Barry Jenkins. It doesn’t matter what the plot is because I know it’s gonna be good—sign me up expeditiously!)

All Dirt Roads also marks Jackson’s directorial debut, her work having previously been featured in various publications and platforms such as The New York Times, TriQuarterly, CALYX, Kweli, Phantom Limb, and PANK. Back in spring of 2020, Variety reported that All Dirt Roads was selected as one of 43 projects for the Tribeca Film Institute Network, which hosted promising filmmakers and creators from across the globe for a day of pitch prep and industry roundtables.

Advertisement

Additionally, Jenkins’ upcoming limited series The Underground Railroad has finally received a premiere date, The Root has learned via press release. Amazon Prime Video announced today that the 10-episode series is set to premiere on May 14. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad follows:

Cora Randall’s desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway, a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught. As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.

G/O Media may get a commission Starting at Just $8* Nanfu Battery Sale *$13 for 48 AA, $12 for 48 AAA, $8 for 20 AAA, $8 for four 9V batteries

The series stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan.

Advertisement

Jenkins serves as showrunner, director, and executive producer alongside Adele Romanski, Brad Pitt, Colson Whitehead, Dede Gardner, Jacqueline Hoyt, Jeremy Kleiner, Mark Ceryak, and Richard Heus. The Underground Railroad comes from Pitt’s Plan B, Pastel and Big Indie with Amazon Studios.



Production for All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt is expected to begin later this year.