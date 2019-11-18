Afro-Brit Kingsley Ben-Adair to Portray Barack Obama in James Comey Miniseries

Looks like a Kingsley is set to play our once and forever KANG, Barack Hussein Obama, in an upcoming miniseries based on James Comey’s tell-all memoir.

Deadline reports that director Billy Ray tapped Afro-British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir in the miniseries adaptation of former Comey’s book, Higher Loyalty, in a CBS Studios produced vehicle.



In addition to Jeff Daniels in the lead role as Comey, Deadline reports:

Spotlight‘s Brian d’Arcy James will play Mark Giuliano, the former FBI Deputy Director; Steve Zissis (HBO’s Togetherness) is set to play Jim Baker, the former FBI General Counsel, and Shawn Doyle (House of Cards and Fargo) will play Bill Priestap, the assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division. Ben-Adir has starred in The OA, Peaky Blinders and Deep State and next stars opposite Zoe Kravitz in High Fidelity. He’s also part of the ensemble cast for Noelle for Disney +.

A Higher Loyalty recounts Comey’s role as head G-Man from 2013 until the time President Donald Trump unceremoniously and publicly fired him in May 2017, so Obama’s in there at least for a few years; but truthfully we’d take our forever president however we can get him.

The New York Daily News reports that the series doesn’t yet have a network.

No word on who will play Trump, but a flaming hot bag of shit sprinkled with Cheeto dust has been called back for a second audition, and a baboon’s monkey ass has been hired as a body double.