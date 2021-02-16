AAFCA Awards 2021: Mariah Carey, George C. Wolfe, Stacey Abrams All In Documentary Among Honorees

Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” on January 13, 2020 in New York City; George C. Wolfe attends the 2019 New Dramatists Luncheon on May 14, 2019 in New York City; Stacey Abrams attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Jamie McCarthy/ Mike Coppola/ Alberto E. Rodriguez for The Hollywood Reporter ( Getty Images )

Ahead of its 12th annual celebration, the African-American Film Critics Association has announced the 2021 honorees for its Special Achievement Awards.



Per a press release sent to The Root, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom director George C. Wolfe, Grammy-award-winning singer Mariah Carey, and Stacey Abrams’ documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, are all set to be recognized. Wolfe will take home the AAFCA Special Achievement Salute to Excellence, Carey the AAFCA Special Achievement Innovator Award, and All In will receive the AAFCA Stanley Kramer Award for Social Justice. Past AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees include Quincy Jones, Channing Dungey, Quincy Jones, Sidney Poitier, Jon Chu, the late Cicely Tyson and countless others. Speaking on this year’s honorees, AAFCA President and CEO Gil Robertson explained:

“Even with the challenges of the pandemic, we look forward to providing audiences with a memorable virtual experience. As with every year, this year’s honorees represent the highest standards of excellence in their fields. Mariah Carey is often recognized as a global icon for her musical gifts, but rarely is she celebrated for the visual storytelling in her music videos and specials. As an artist who is all-hands-on-deck in not just crafting her songs, but also in curating and creating the imagery surrounding them, Carey is especially deserving of the 2021 AAFCA Special Achievement Innovator Award. Netflix is the Cinema Vanguard recipient for fostering a global tribe rooted in bringing all people together across various languages and continents through the power of cinema. In addition, we, at AAFCA, are doubly pleased that Mrs. Karen Kramer and her team chose to present this year’s AAFCA Stanley Kramer Award for Social Justice to All In: The Fight For Democracy highlighting Stacey Abrams’ personal mission to combat voter suppression.”

Advertisement

She added, “This year’s set of honorees are as stellar as previous years,” said AAFCA CEO and President Gil Robertson. “We, at AAFCA, are happy to share and to celebrate their many accomplishments. The honor is truly ours.”

The 12th annual AAFCA Awards will premiere on Wednesday, April 7. For more information, be sure to visit aafca.com.