AAFCA 2021: Regina King, Andra Day, Chadwick Boseman Among Winners

Regina King attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California; Andra Day attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California; Chadwick Boseman poses at the 2019 American Music Awards on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo : Frazer Harrison/Kevork Djansezian/Valerie Macon / AFP ( Getty Images )

Though the 12th annual African American Film Critics Association Awards won’t be presented virtually until April 7th, the AAFCA has gone ahead and released its list of winners for the 2021 season.

It’s an undeniable fact that there was a whole host of amazing content to choose from but judging from the list; I’d say the best of the best got what they so truly deserve. But that’s just my two cents. Let’s dive into the winner’s list and I’ll let you judge for yourself.

First things first, One Night in Miami FINALLY won an award for Best Ensemble, and honestly—it feels like I won, too. Like, I’m ready to pop champagne and dance like it’s 1964. That’s how elated I am about this win. I can’t stress enough (I could, but that’s not what y’all signed up for today) how amazing Aldis Hodge, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree and Leslie Odom Jr. are in this. This feels like all is right in the world.

Advertisement

Staying on the ONIM tip, Regina King and Kemp Powers also scored the win for Best Director and Best Screenplay, respectively. The film also secured the No. 2 spot for the top 10 films of the year.

The No. 1 spot went to Judas and the Black Messiah, which also took home three additional awards for Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Breakout Director thanks to Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback and Shaka King, respectively.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here to browse The Best Amazon Deals of the Day Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!

On the animation front, Soul nabbed the W for Best Animation. Stacey Abrams’ All In: The Fight for Democracy was also recognized for Best Documentary with Two Distant Strangers starring Rapper Joey Badass walking away with Best Short Film.

Chadwick Boseman and Andra Day took home the award for Best Actor and Best Actress, with Radha Blank securing the win for Breakout Performance.

Advertisement

To view the full list of winners, including the entire Top 10 Film list, head on over to aafca.com.