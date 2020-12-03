A Tribute Fit for a King: Chadwick Boseman to Receive Posthumous Honor at 2020 Gotham Awards

Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” on February 8, 2018, in London. Photo : Gareth Cattermole for Disney ( Getty Images )

The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) announced today that Marshall and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will receive the annual Actor Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards. The late actor will also be recognized alongside his Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis, who will receive the Actress Tribute. This marks the first time the Gotham Awards will recognize two actors from the same film with these honors. In a press release sent to The Root, Executive Director of IFP Jeffrey Sharp expounded on the tributes, saying:



Chadwick Boseman was an incredibly talented actor whose significance and impact onscreen and kindness offscreen will never be forgotten. We at IFP are forever indebted to him for all of his contributions to our organization, his legacy in providing mentorship and we are proud to honor him and all of his historical and groundbreaking contributions with this tribute. Viola Davis is a force within the industry, acting in some of the most culturally impactful and influential films of the past two decades. While universally recognized in her achievements on the stage, television and film, her extraordinary performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is in many ways the culmination of an entire career. Both are champions within our industry and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments.

Other notable nominees include: Cuties for Best International Feature, Radha Blank for the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award and Best Screenplay for Netflix’s The Forty-Year-Old Version, Channing Godfrey Peoples for the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award for Amazon’s Miss Juneteenth, Nicole Beharie for Best Actress in Miss Juneteenth, Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Kingsley Ben-Adir for Breakthrough Actor in One Night in Miami. Starz network’s P-Valley and HBO’s Watchmen are both up for the Breakthrough Series Award in long format, while Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You holds the same nomination for short format.

The 30th Annual IFP Gotham Awards will be held on January 11, 2021, live from Cipriani Wall Street New York and will be conducted in a special hybrid format featuring virtual interactive tables in accordance with health and safety protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.