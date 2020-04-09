A National Holiday: Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' Will Hit All Streaming Services on 4/20

Image : Death Row Records ( Interscope )

Although it’s been on Apple Music for a few years now, Dr. Dre’s debut studio album The Chronic will be available on all streaming platforms later this month. Per Entertainment One (eOne), the album will be released to streaming services on, you guessed it, 4/20 (or April 20, if you’re not into that sort of thing).



“Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related—where legally allowed and in moderation of course,” eOne’s Global President, Music & Live Chris Taylor says in a press release. “Working with the Death Row catalogue is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry and the Beatles. These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.”

The Chronic was released in December 1992 via Death Row Records. It features the songs “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” “Let Me Ride,” and “Bitches Ain’t Shit.” The album prominently features Snoop Dogg (then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg) and introduced artists such as Nate Dogg, Warren G and many more to the music world through their spots on the 16-track album. It also helped to catapult the West Coast to the front of the hip-hop game, popularizing the “G-Funk” production style, which has influenced the sounds of artists like Kendrick Lamar, YG and Schoolboy Q.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre’s The Chronic was selected as one of only 25 recordings to be inducted into the National Recording Registry, which Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden says is the “evolving playlist of the American soundscape.” Among the other inductees: the song “Y.M.C.A” by The Village People, the album Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’, and Tina Turner’s album Private Dancer.