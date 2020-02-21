'A Malfunctioning SIMS Character': Twitter Did Not Give The Greatest Love to the Whitney Houston Hologram

An Evening With Whitney : The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Screenshot : Base Holograms ( YouTube )

In case you thought the Whitney Houston hologram was just a fever dream, we now have actual video footage of the upcoming technological advancement.

Lord. So I wasn’t entirely comfortable with the concept of the hologram in the first place but hey, it’s not my call.

As CNN reported:



Pat Houston, the pop star’s sister-in-law, former manager and now president and chief executive officer of her estate said in a statement last year, “Whitney prided herself on her family and that included her fans.” “She adored her audiences and that’s why we know she would have loved this holographic theatrical concept,” Pat Houston said. “An event at this level is something special and Base Hologram’s track record to be fully authentic and respectful made them the perfect partner. This upcoming tour will allow audiences to experience Whitney’s amazing voice and passion for music for a long time to come and help them share that magic with future generations.”

The show, titled An Evening With Whitney : The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour, is definitely happening, kicking off in the U.K. on Feb. 25, in fact.

So, here we are, working with what we have. And what we have now, is preview footage of the hologram in action.



Buckle up.



British talk show This Morning gave us a sneak peek of what’s to come from the production studio Base Hologram.

As expected, social media did not extend “the greatest love of all” to this hologram. Twitter user @MrAdamR referred to it as a “malfunctioning The SIMS character wafting away a fart.”

As someone who spent many hours on my mom’s computer trying to construct the lives (and deaths) of my Sims characters, I can confirm the accuracy of this comparison.

Also, are the background singers holograms as well, or is that just the wonky lighting? The world may never know. All I know is, Whitney always said that the children are our future, but was she talking about hologrammed children? I doubt it.

