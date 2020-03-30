A 'DJ' Tried to Downplay Quincy Jones and Black Twitter Found 'One Hundred Ways' to Tell Him to Sit TF Down

Quincy Jones attends the after party for Liongate’s Bombshell on December 10, 2019, in Westwood, California. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Every day we stray a little further from God’s light.

As we social distance and come up with new ways to entertain ourselves, the conversation of virtual battles came up amid a flurry of actual music battles between songwriters and producers. So far, fans have gotten to witness Timbaland vs. Swizz Beatz, Sean Garrett vs. The Dream, Ne-Yo vs. Johntá Austin and more display their catalogs in tit-for-tat battles, which ended up serving as free playlists for those who tuned in.



Because of the success of those previous battles, Black Twitter suggested a few hypothetical face-offs that would prove to be entertaining.

The convo filled with dream scenarios was a good time. Then, like clockwork, someone decided to piss in the Kool-Aid.



On Sunday night, a “DJ” named DJ Green Villain decided to hop on Twitter and spend his self-isolation time stirring up ridiculous arguments instead of—I don’t know—doing something productive like going on IG Live to perform a set like every other actual DJ did over the weekend.



“Look, y’all wanna [retweet] some shit, put this out there, I’ll go song for song,” the delusional jackass moonlighting as a disc jockey tweeted. “Kanye vs Quincy Jones production. I’m puttin’ money up on it. If you not gonna go song for song for money, stop mentioning me.”

*Soulja Boy voice* Kaaaanye?! Sure, the dude has an acclaimed catalog , but downplaying the man who paved the way for Kanye and countless other producers in his generation is next-level ludicrous. Shit, Kanye has even sampled Quincy’s work before.



The dense jester even doubled down with a few other tweets to “support” his “argument” that Quincy Jones wasn’t all that great and insisted people offer money to support theirs.

I’m sorry...are we talking about Quincy Delight Jones, Jr.?!



The man who produced a good chunk of Michael Jackson’s legendary solo catalog , including the best-selling album in music history (we could really stop there, but of course I’m going to go on)?!



The man Frank Sinatra hired to arrange and conduct his work??



The man who convinced Miles Davis to revive his classic music in a live recording that would become the late jazz legend’s last album?!



The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee?!



The man who made history as the first black person (along with Bob Russell) to be nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar?



The man who brought together many of our faves for number one albums such as Back on the Block (1989) and Q’s Jook Joint (1995)?



The man who wrote music (“Soul Bossa Nova”) that ended up being used at a whole-ass global sporting event known as the FIFA World Cup (1998)?!



The composer who scored some of your favorite films and television shows, including but not limited to In the Heat of the Night, The Italian Job (1969), Sanford and Son, The Deadly Affair, In Cold Blood, Roots, The Wiz and The Color Purple?!



The legend who could divert even the most experienced journalist into talking about Brazilian music?!



That Quincy Jones?! And we don’t even need to get into his work as a music executive, film producer, multi-instrumentalist and beyond.



Naturally, Black Twitter immediately provided “One Hundred Ways” DJ Green Villain had us fucked up. Subsequently, the whole thing resulted in “Quincy Jones” trending worldwide on Twitter.

Overall, this nigga clearly needs a crash course in Quincy Jones. Perhaps he can start with Netflix’s 2018 documentary, Quincy...after he shuts the fuck up, of course.

