A Complicated Strong Black Lead and More Is Coming to Netflix in July 2020—Can Ya Dig It?

Shaft (1971) Photo : Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

When’s the last time I’ve done one of these? Hmmm...actually, it doesn’t matter because time doesn’t exist in 2020. It’s a construct! Let’s live in the here and now and get to this Black-ass content on Netflix for July...

First up, there’s John Shaft, who has been known to be a bad mother—shut yo mouth! Actually, I won’t because I have a blog to continue. Netflix has invited the film to its streaming platform, and no, we’re not talking about the 2019 remake, this is the OG! The 1971 film starring the iconic Richard Roundtree, himself.



The film actually kicked off the month on July 1, so it’s available to stream now! Also dropping on the first of the month was Double Platinum, Ali, This Christmas, and A Thousand Words.



For my fellow James Baldwin fans, if you haven’t gotten a chance to catch Raoul Peck’s 2016 documentary about the legendary writer’s unfinished manuscript, “Remember This House,” here’s your chance, because I Am Not Your Negro drops on Netflix on July 3.



On July 10, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s new action joint, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron and KiKi Lane debuts for all of us to stream. Another Netflix original, Fatal Affair, starring Nia Long and Omar Epps premieres on July 16.



Netflix will also be inviting a film festival joint, The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion, which was featured at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.



Oh, and if you’re looking to binge a few television shows, Season 10 of Shameless will appear on the platform on July 26, while Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will drop on July 31.



Catch the complete Black Netflix content list for July below. ‘Til next month!