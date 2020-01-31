50 Cent’s Star-Studded Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Included Dr. Dre, Eminem

Image : Leon Bennett ( Getty Images )

On Thursday, Curstis “ 50 Cent” Jackson received his much-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and to the surprise of those in attendance, he was joined by the visionaries who helped guide his career: producer extraordinaire Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Shady Records co-founder Marshall “Eminem” Mathers.

“I don’t think my career would’ve been what it was without [Dr. Dre and Eminem’s] support,” the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper confessed at the podium, according to Billboard. “Dre is a mentor for the whole squad. He was a mentor for the whole squad because he could guide us in different ways without even him knowing it.”

While the family reunion was long overdue, there was one noticeable absence: former Interscope Records chairman Jimmy Iovine, who played a pivotal role in transforming the abrasive Queens, N.Y., native into a household name.



“I was wrong for not inviting him and not having him here today because he’s a big part of the success I had,” 50 said. “When he pointed at the TV, that’s when I started thinking, ‘I should do film and television.’”

After taking the podium, Eminem took the time to reminisce on the Power executive producer’s humble beginnings.

“Of all the things I don’t remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50. One of the first things I noticed was his presence. It just kind of felt like he was going to be a star. He was the whole package,” Em began. “I’m here today because he’s not only a business partner to me, this is one of the best friends I’ve known in the world. I’ll say it’s much more fun to be his friend than it is his enemy. He’s always been there when I needed him.”

Also in attendance were Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, comedian Michael Blackson, and Power co-stars Lala and Joseph Sikora.

“This one is important because everyone’s in the same space and feels the same way about it,” 50 told the crowd. “I just want to say thank you for supporting me.”

You can watch the ceremony in its entirety below.