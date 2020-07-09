3 Men and 2 Male Juveniles Arrested in Connection With Killing Rapper Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

Three men and two male juvenile s have been arrested in connection with the killing of beloved rapper Pop S moke, according to ABC Los Angeles. The rapper was shot and killed on Feb. 19 at his Hollywood Hills home. He was 20 years old.

Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters posted the confirmation of arrest on Twitter Thursday morning, local time. As New York Daily News reports, LAPD did not release the names of the suspects.

“LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York-based rapper known as Pop Smoke. We will provide further details as they become available,” the tweet read.



Police initially confirmed a friend of someone located in the house called 911 reporting armed intruders inside.



ABC further reports:



Authorities did not initially believe the rapper’s death was related to a robbery. The home where the shooting occurred is owned by Edwin Arroyave and his wife Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer John Mellencamp and a star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Teddi Mellencamp previously said on Instagram that the couple had been notified of the shooting at their rental property but knew no more than what they had seen in media reports.

Born Bashar Barakah Jackson, Pop Smoke was laid to rest in his hometown of Brooklyn.