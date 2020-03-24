2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Honoring Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. Postponed Until November

Pop icon Whitney Houston and rapper The Notorious B.I.G. are among this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, the institution announced on January 15, 2020. This combination of file photos shows Houston at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards on February 23, 2000, and a t-shirt tribute to rapper Biggie Smalls on August 17, 1997, during his funeral procession in Brooklyn.

Adding to the array of cancellations and postponements amid the coronavirus pandemic: the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The 2020 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY has been rescheduled for SATURDAY, NOV. 7, with the live broadcast from the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio kicking off at 8:00 p.m. ET on HBO.

Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. were among the list of esteemed inductees. This marks the first time the ceremony will be broadcast live on HBO.

Earlier this month, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame decided to temporarily close their museum to the public from March 14 through March 27. The institution confirmed all further updates will be posted to their website.



The complete list of 2020 inductees is listed below.



Performer Category

• Depeche Mode

• The Doobie Brothers

• Whitney Houston

• Nine Inch Nails

• The Notorious B.I.G.

• T-Rex



Ahmet Ertegun Award (named after the Atlantic Records founder and chairman who established the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation)

• Jon Landau

• Irving Azoff