2019 AMAs: Toni Braxton Said She Loved Us Again With a Nostalgic Performance of 'Un-Break My Heart'

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Toni Braxton performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images for dcp)

The 2019 American Music Awards (AMAs) have come and gone, but we need to reminisce about one of the most nostalgic moments of the night.

On Sunday night, Toni Braxton took the stage to perform her Hot 100 hit, “Un-Break My Heart,” and yes, every single person in the audience mouthed the words along with her as they swayed back and forth. I’m actually surprised I didn’t see anyone hold up any lighters (or a less fire-hazard option, the lit smartphone screen).

As Billboard pointed out, this was the first time Toni took the AMA stage since 2001. Count ‘em—that’s 18 whole years, y’all! Wow. Eighteen years later and she looked like she had been chillin’ in a frozen time capsule during that time period. Toni basically glistened on our television screens like, “what is this ‘aging’ you speak of?!”

Plus, she ended the performance like this:

Along with fans raving about Toni’s stirring performance, her younger sister, Tamar Braxton, took to Twitter to let everyone know how proud she was that this goddess was her “blood sister.” “Periodt.”

Khalid was a big winner of the night, winning Favorite Male Artist (Pop/Rock), Favorite Song (Soul/R&B) and Favorite Album (Soul/R&B). Naturally, Lil Nas X scooped up another award for “Old Town Road,” winning Favorite Song (Rap/Hip-Hop). Beyoncé was crowned Favorite Female Artist (Soul/R&B) and Cardi B took home the Favorite Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop) trophy.

Also, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed she and Lizzo are working on a collaboration set to be released in 2020.

The complete list of winners at the 2019 AMAs is currently available on the award ceremony’s official website. Check out Toni’s full AMA performance below:

Toni Braxton - Un-Break My Heart Live at the 2019 AMAs (American Music Awards) / YouTube

